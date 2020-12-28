BACK TO WORK: Maidens to play 4 games in 6 days

The holidays are over for the Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden basketball team.
The Jacksonville girls will be playing four games in the next six days, according to the team's head coach, Lynn Nabi.
Nabi confirmed on Monday morning that his team will start off the busy week with a road trip to Carthage today. Tip-off (varsity only) is set for 2 p.m.
At 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jacksonville will host Mexia and on Thursday Fairfield will invade John Alexander Gymnasium, with action to begin at 2 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday games are varsity only.
On Saturday, Palestine's Ladycats are scheduled for a visit to Tomato Town. The sub varsity affair will tip off at 10 a.m., followed by the varsity game.
Jacksonville is 4-5, with its last action having taken place on Dec. 21 when the Maidens leveled Joaquin, 54-28.
The Maidens will open conference play on Jan. 5, 2021 when they travel to Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.