Bad weather forces Rusk-China Spring to a Monday finish

CRANDALL - One game that needed no extra drama will get just that.
Mother Nature has forced the completion of the Rusk-China Spring, one game Class 4A, Region III quarterfinal to be completed on Monday.
The time and location is to be announced.
Lightning forced the game to get under way over an hour late, and with Rusk batting in the top of third the rains came.
Around 11 p.m., officials made the determination to delay things until Monday.
Rusk leads the Cougars, 4-3, at this point with Trey Devereaux, the Eagle right fielder, batting with two outs in the top of the third. Devereaux has a 1-1 count on him.
JD Thompson, who reached on a fielder's choice, is on second base, and Brett Rawlinson, who singled in the third, is at first base.
Righty Kolby Killough was on the mound for China Spring and Thompson, a lefty was handling the pitching duties for their respective clubs at the time of the stoppage.
China Spring led 3-2 after one inning, with the Eagles adding a run in the second and one in the third to take the lead.
The winner of the Rusk-China Spring game will face Orangefield's Bobcats in the regional semi-final round later this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.