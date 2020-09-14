Bain named Progress player of the week; Calloway coach of the week

Blake Blain, Bullard High School quarterback, and Panther head coach Scott Callaway have been named as the Progress Player of the Week and Coach of the Week, respectfully, for their parts in Bullard's 49-14 win over Troup on Friday night.
Blain, who plays in a two-quarterback system at Bullard, went 7-9-0 for 130 yards through the air and carried 10 times for 74 yards.
Bain, a 6'-1”, 180 lb. junior, tossed two touchdown passes and ran for another, as the Panthers scored the most points that they have scored in a game in nearly two years.
With a victory over Rusk on Friday, the Panthers will equal their total number of wins from last season, with six more regular-seasons remaining to be played this fall.
Bullard rolled up 448 total yards while holding Troup to 199.
In the first half, the Tigers managed just 15 yards on the ground and 52 through the air.
In front 42-7 at intermission, many of the Bullard reserves saw duty in the final half.
Callaway, who is in his fourth season at Bullard, has also served as head coach at Big Sandy and at Gladewater.
