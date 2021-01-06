Balanced attack guides Rusk to 67-56 win over Gilmer

RUSK — Three Rusk players ended the night in double figures on Tuesday when the Eagles claimed Gilmer as its latest victim.
Kavesdion Tilley led the way with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Marcos Torres tossed in 12.
Aiden McCown chipped in 11 points to go along with six boards.
Gilmer scored the first seven points of the night before the Eagles got on track.
Rusk was up 36-28 at the break.
The Eagles' next action will take place on Jan. 12 when a trip to Hudson is scheduled. That game will be the District 17-4 lid lifter for the Red and Black. Varsity tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.