Balderas goal gives Jacksonville the win over Pine Tree

Jacksonville erased Pine Tree's unblemished record on a rainey Tuesday night at the Historic Tomato Bowl where the home team came away with a 1-0 win in non-district play.
One Fightin' Maiden who has opened the season ablaze is Baleria Balderas.
Once again, on Tuesday, it was Balderas who came through in the clutch for the Maidens by scoring what turned out to be the lone goal scored all night.
Taylor Gutierrez picked up an assist on the play.
Jacksonville improved to 5-5-1, while the Lady Pirates fell to 3-1-1.
The Maidens are not scheduled to play again until next Tuesday when they visit Mount Pleasant. The varsity match is slated to start at 6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville head girl's soccer coach Colten McCown said Pine Tree presented some challenges for his team, which forced the Maidens to adjust their game plan accordingly.
“Pine Tree has some of the best athletes that we will see this year,” he said. “I talked to the girls about the way to handle their speed and athleticism, and out girls executed the game plan perfectly.”
McCown went on to say that his club's defense did a nice job in preventing the Lady Pirates' speedy forward from doing damage.
“The key to our defensive success was form the defensive work of our midfielders,” McCown said. “Taylor Gutierrez and Michelle Medellin put in a lot of work tracking back to win the ball.”
McCown also noted the superior effort given by midfielder Kylie Carroll.
“I thought the player of the game was Kylie Carroll,” he said. “She was quick to step to any threat in the midfield, and ended a lot of attacks before they got dangerous.”
