Balderas, Lara lead Jacksonville to 4-1 win over Tyler

Jacksonville made winning look easy on Tuesday night by walloping Tyler High, 4-1, at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
“It always feels good to get a win,” Jacksonville head coach Colten McCown said. “We went out and tried to make things as simple and easy as possible, something that we have been working on all season. Our girls found space and we were able to set some people up well, and we finished well.”
Fightin' Maiden fans received a good look at how talented some of the Jacksonville freshmen are as Evelyn Lara scored two of the Maidens' goals and assisted on another.
Freshman Victoria Villanueva also made her mark by driving the ball into the net.
Baleria Balderas gave Jacksonville a 1-0 lead when she scored form about six yards out on the left side with 23:25 left in the first half. Luna was credited with the assist.
With 12:47 to go in the first half Balderas fed Lara the ball and Lara did the honors from about three yards out.
The Maidens took a 3-0 lead into intermission, following Villanueva's goal, which she sent over the head of the Lady Lion keeper and into the net at the 11:29 mark.
A Lady Lion tapped the ball into the goal in heavy traffic from close range with 24:27 to play in the match, which cut Jacksonville's lead to 3-1.
That was the only ball that got past Maiden keeper Julianna Dublin, who played the entire match between the pipes for Jacksonville.
“We gave Julianna the start in goal (on Tuesday) and she performed well,” McCown said. “Really our entire team played well I thought.”
Dublin had two saves in the match as the result of the Maiden defenders playing well in front of her.
Lara deposited the ball into the net from close range with 20:43 left to play to account for Jacksonville's final goal. Balderas made the assist.
“In this game we were able to score some of those “just happen goals”,” McCown said. “That was good to see. We have worked on that in practice a lot.”
Jacksonville made 21 shots, with 16 being on goal while Tyler amassed 16 shots, with only three being on goal.
The Maidens will be in Nacogdoches on Friday to take on the Lady Dragons at 6:30 p.m.
