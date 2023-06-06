Barcelona U12 wins first play in higher division during spring season

Jacksonville's team Barcelona U-12 recently won first place in the Tyler Soccer Association Spring season (U13-14 division). Picturd front row from left, Evelyn Barcenas, Braysea Risinger, Kynlie Boyd, Eisley Telles and Arden Hayes. Standing from left, coach Manuel Mondragon, Emily Mondragon, Brylee Hooker, Isabella Romero, Ava Mehlenbacher, Camila Romero and Estrella Casiano. Not pictured, Emory Gentry, Alexa Rodriquez and Joslin Duran.

 Courtesy photo

Jacksonville's Barcelona Girls U12 didn't seem to mind playing in a higher age classification. Despite going up against older and more experienced competition, the team won first place in the Tyler Soccer Association spring season (U13-14).

Team members are Emory Gentry, Alexa Rodriquez, Joslin Duran, Emily Mondragon, Brylee Hooker, Isabella Romero, Ava Mehlenbacher, Camila Romero,  Estrella Casiano, Evelyn Barcenas, Braysea Risinger, Kynlie Boyd, Eisley Telles and Arden Hayes.

The team is coached by Manuel Mondragon.

