Jacksonville's team Barcelona U-12 recently won first place in the Tyler Soccer Association Spring season (U13-14 division). Picturd front row from left, Evelyn Barcenas, Braysea Risinger, Kynlie Boyd, Eisley Telles and Arden Hayes. Standing from left, coach Manuel Mondragon, Emily Mondragon, Brylee Hooker, Isabella Romero, Ava Mehlenbacher, Camila Romero and Estrella Casiano. Not pictured, Emory Gentry, Alexa Rodriquez and Joslin Duran.