Jacksonville's Barcelona Girls U12 didn't seem to mind playing in a higher age classification. Despite going up against older and more experienced competition, the team won first place in the Tyler Soccer Association spring season (U13-14).
Team members are Emory Gentry, Alexa Rodriquez, Joslin Duran, Emily Mondragon, Brylee Hooker, Isabella Romero, Ava Mehlenbacher, Camila Romero, Estrella Casiano, Evelyn Barcenas, Braysea Risinger, Kynlie Boyd, Eisley Telles and Arden Hayes.
The team is coached by Manuel Mondragon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.