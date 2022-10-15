Barrett throws 3 TD passes as Bullard downs Canton, 29-21

CANTON — Bullard quarterback Ayden Barrett threw three touchdown passes to help send the Panthers to a 29-21 wire-to-wire victory over Canton on Friday night in Canton.
Bullard improved to 3-4, 2-1 in district play with the victory, while the Eagles dropped to 2-6, 0-4.
Barrett went 15-29-1 through the air for 286 yards. He connected with Clifford Douglas for a 39-yard touchdown. Logan Smith made an 16-yard touchdown grab and Jachin Salas came up with a 10-yard touchdown reception.
Noah Hill led tall Panther receivers with five catches for 121 yards.
Quasy Warren spearheaded the Panther ground attack by picking up 104 yards on 33 carries.
Bullard's remaining score came on a touchdown gallop by Barrett.
Bullard had 357 total yards to the Eagles' 172 and recorded 21 first downs compared to Canton's nine.
The Panthers, who have now won two game in-a-row, kept the chains moving by going 11-of-17 on third down.
Bullard, who hosts Rusk (4-3, 1-2) next Friday, led 16-7 at halftime.
