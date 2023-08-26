Barrier’s sterling performance at QB leads to 33-22 Rusk win over Fairfield
From staff reports
RUSK – Sophomore Brady Barrier, making his first start in a Rusk Eagle uniform, threw three touchdown passes to guide the Eagles to a 33-22 triumph over Fairfield’s Eagles Friday night at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium in Rusk.
Barrier transferred to Rusk from Anahuac where he was voted as the District 10-3A-I Newcomer of the Year last season after piloting Anahuac to a 9-3 record as a freshman.
Barrier completed 19-39 pass attempts for 301 yards and no interceptions in his Rusk debut.
Cody Smallwood led Rusk in receiving by making five catches for 114 yards and one touchdown.
Mason Trowbridge also caught five passes for a total of 63 yards.
Barrier’s remaining scoring strike went to Brayden Grimes and covered five yards.
Leading rushers for the Red and Black were Spencer Barnett (7-49, one touchdown) and Bricion Griffin (8-44, one touchdown).
Rusk’s defense held Fairfield to 238 total yards, and to a mere 24 yards in the rushing department.
On the flip side, Rusk had 414 total yards of offense.
Statistical leaders defensively for Rusk included: Smallwood (8 tackles, 2 pass break ups), Jermichael Sturns (8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback sacks) and Seth Hicks (7 tackles, 1 quarterback pressure).
Friday’s victory was Rusk’s fourth-consecutive opening night win over Fairfield.
The Red and Black will be in Crockett (0-1) next Friday. Kick-off between the Eagles and the Bulldogs is set for 7:30 p.m.
