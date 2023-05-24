Baseball: 3 Eagles named to All-18-4A first team

RUSK - Three members of the Rusk Eagle baseball team have been voted onto the All-18-4A first team.
The group included Brett Rawlinson, Jackson Dowling and Tilton Beard.
Rawlinson pitched 25 innings during conference play and struck out 38 opposing batters. He finished with an earned run average of 3.36.
Dowling swung a hot bat during league play. He batted .296, drove in four runs and stole two bases.
Beard paid double dividends for Rusk. At the plate hit at a .276 clip in district play. He scored eight runs, drove in three and swiped three bases.
On the mound, Beard worked 13.1 frames and collected collected two saves. he finished with a 2.10 earned run average.
Tarrant Sunday was voted to the second team as a pitcher.
Sunday struck out 18 hitters in 22.1 innings of work and had a 2.82 earned run average.
Honorable mention selections from Rusk included Mason Trowbridge, Alex Patterson, Kade Blankinship and Brailen Trawick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.