BASEBALL: 5 Indians included on 16-5A All-Senior team

The District 16-5A baseball coaches have decided to award all of the district's senior players a spot onto the District 16-5A “All-Senior” Baseball Team.
No district games were played this season due to all sporting events being canceled in mid March as a result of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Indians included on the squad are: Nate Gaytan, catcher; Angel Pinuelas, infielder; Chris Sanchez, infielder; and outfielders Taylor Bingham and Ryan Gutierrez.
Hallsville (12-1), Whitehouse (8-4) and Marshall (4-9) had the best records when the season came to a halt.
Jacksonville finished the abbreviated season with a 3-10 record.
