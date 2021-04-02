Baseball: Alto bludgeons Bears, 19-0

ALTO — Alto took a break from district play on Thursday night to take on Timpson at Yellowjacket Field where the home team hammered the Bears, 19-0.
The game was official after Timpson had batted in the top of the fourth inning due to the mercy rule.
Cody Watson notched a complete-game win in shutout fashion. He gave up three hits and struck out eight.
The Yellowjackets (14-4, 5-0) plated seven runs in the first, five in the second and seven in the third.
Alejandro Gomez and Isaac Carter each went 3-3, with each clouting a double and driving in a run.
Isaack Weatherford had a 2-2 night, which included a pair of doubles and three RBI.
Also going 2-2 was Jackson Howell. Howell also drove in a run.
The speedy Johnny Soto added a triple and knocked in four runs for Alto.
The Bears are now 4-5 overall, 4-4 in district.
