BASEBALL: Alto, Brook Hill ranked in top 10

Cherokee County and southern Smith County have three baseball teams ranked in the top 25 in their respective classifications of the Texas High School Baseball/Diamond Pro weekly polls.
Alto (15-6) is ranked No. 7 in Class 2A after splitting its district games last week against Cushing.
The highest ranked clubs in Class 2A are 1. New Deal (12-3), 2. Garrison (17-6-1) and Bosqueville (17-3).
Checking in at No. 9 in the Private School poll is Brook Hill (19-3), who won two district games against McKinney Christian Academy last week, as well as a Saturday matinee affair over Rusk.
1. Concordia Lutheran (19-4), Cornerstone Christian (32-2-1) and Fort Worth-Southwest Christian (23-4) are the top three teams in the Private School poll.
After splitting its conference games against Carthage last week, and losing a non-district game to Brook Hill on Saturday, the Rusk Eagles (7-12) slipped to No. 25 in the Class 4A poll.
At the top of the Class 4A poll are 1. Sinton (19-1), 2. Borne (22-2) and 3. Corpus Christie Calallen (17-6-1).
