Baseball: Alto crushes Kennard, 18-3, for seventh-straight win

ALTO — The No. 23-ranked Alto Yellowjackets put Kennard on notice early be plating 11 men in the first inning in route to an 18-3 triumph over the Tigers on Tuesday night in Alto.
The Yellowjackets racked up 15 hits in the short — the game was called after Kennard (3-4, 1-3) batted in the fourth due to the mercy rule — District 22-2A affair.
Cody Watson and Jackson Duplichain combined to go 7-7 at the plate to spark Alto (15-4, 6-0). Watson had four hits including a triple and drove in four men, while Duplichain doubled, singled twice and knocked in three runs.
Alejandro Gomez and Johnny Soto had two hits apiece, with Gomez knocking in three runs and Soto one.
Carter Pursley notched the complete game win on the mound for the Jackets. He allowed three runs, all earned on six hits and struck out five and issued one free pass.
Alto will entertain Cushing at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
