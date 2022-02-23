ALTO - The Alto Yellowjackets opened the season by entertaining East Texas Homeschool Sports on Tuesday evening, with the visitors coming away with a 4-0 win over the Jackets.
For five innings Alto's Carter Pursley and Josh Drago of ETHS were locked in a high competitive pitcher's duel.
The visitors finally cracked Pursley in the top of the sixth, scoring all of the game's run in that frame.
Pursley struck out 10 and didn't walk anyone in 5.2 innings of work. He gave up two hits along the way.
Isaack Weatherford had a pair of hits for Alto.
Jackson Duplichain smacked a double for the Jackets and Jackson Howell added a base hit.
Each team had four hits in the game.
Alto left seven men stranded on base, while ETHS left only two aboard.
