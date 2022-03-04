Baseball: Alto's Howell, Weatherford combine to toss a no-hitter

ALTO — Jackson Howell and Isaack Weatherford joined forces to throw a no-hitter in Alto's 12-1 win over Broaddus on Friday evening at Jacket Field.
The game was a part of the annual Alto Tournament, which is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.
Howell pitched three innings and gave up one unearned run. He struck out six Broaddus batters and walked five.
Weatherford pitched the final frame and fanned two and walked one.
The Yellowjackets led 7-0 after one inning of play.
Broaddus scored its only run in the top half of the second.
Logan Rogers was unstoppable at the plate. He churned out two triples and blasted a double while collecting six runs batted in.
Other hitting leaders for the Jackets included Keegan Davis, who smacked a double, and Carter Pursley. Pursley ripped a base hit and drove in a pair of runs.
Weatherford singled and had an RBI while Howell drove in a run.
The game was official after four innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.