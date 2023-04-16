BWOWNSBORO - Brook Hill stepped out of conference play on Saturday to take on Brownsboro and the Bears were able to plate six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to nip the Guard, 7-6.
Brook Hill (18-5, 8-1) led 6-1 to start the seventh.
Dylan Malone went 3-4, which included a triple and Jabin Moore had two hits and a RBI for Brook Hill.
Ashton Alexander got the start for the Guard. He pitched 6.1 innings and gave up three runs, all earned, on seven hits. Alexander struck out one and walked two.
Brownsboro moved to 18-4, 5-1 with the win.
The Guard will host conference rival Dallas Christian at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Brook Hill will also be conducting Senior Night at that time.
