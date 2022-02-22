Baseball: Bears rally in the bottom of the 6th to defeat Indians

BROWNSBORO — There were several positive takeaways for the Jacksonville Baseball Indians in Monday evening's season opener against Brownsboro.
Unfortunately, the final score wasn't one of them as the Bears came from behind in the bottom of the sixth inning to score three runs and stop the Tribe, 5-3.
The game went back-and-forth all night. Brownsboro plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead, with Jacksonville evening things up in the top of the fourth by sending two men across the dish.
The Indians moved in front, 3-2, in the sixth inning, before the Bears' big rally in the bottom half of the frame.
Hayden Thompson, Karson Shoemaker and Jarrod Dickey each had a base hit for the Indians.
In part due to seven Brownsboro errors, Jacksonville had plenty of men on base throughout the game, but struggled to bring them in to score. The Indians left 10 men on base compared to the Bears stranding three runners.
Coen Devillier got the start on the mound and pitched 4.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits. He struck out six and walked two.
Thad Hoffpauir pitched the remainder of the game for Jacksonville. Hoffpauir didn't allow an earned run in 1.1 innings of work. He gave up one hit.
The Indians played well defensively, committing just one error in the contest.
Jacksonville will be playing in the Palestine Tournament beginning on Thursday.
