Baseball: Brook Hill batters Brazos Christian, 22-0

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — Brook Hill bounced back in a big way after losing to Concordia Lutheran, 6-0, early Friday afternoon in the Fort Worth Christian Private School Tournament.
The Guard slammed Brazos Christian, 22-0, later in the afternoon to go 1-1 for the day.
Ashton Alexander got the win on the mound for Brook Hill. He worked two frames and struck out three.
Alexander, A.B. Martin and Samuel Williams combined to no-hit Brazos Christian.
Leading hitters for Brook Hill included Cade Chesley (HR, 1B, 5 runs batted in), Finn Kalyala (2-2B, 4-RBI), Dylan Malone (2B, 1B, 2-RBI) and Dorian Reyes (1B, 3-RBI).
