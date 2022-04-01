BASEBALL: Brook Hill buries Bishop Dunne, 16-0

DALLAS — Cade Chesley and Dorian Reyes combined on a no-hitter as Brook Hill decimated Dallas-Bishop Dunne, 16-0, on Friday afternoon.
The game was called after six innings due to the mercy rule.
Chesley worked five innings and fanned eight while giving up two base on balls. He went on to collect the win on the hill for the Guard (16-3, 2-0).
Reyes pitched a clean sixth inning and struck out three.
Aidan Mason, David Sims and Reyes had two hits each for the Guard
Included in Mason's body of work at the dish was a double, while Reyes drove in a run.
Chesley hammered out a double and had three RBI.
Meanwhile, Braxton Durrett and Felipe Tristan each singled and drove in a run for the winners.
District play will continue on Tuesday for the Guard when they visit McKinney Christian. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
