Baseball: Brook Hill buries Henderson, 8-3

BULLARD — In a game played early Thursday morning, Brook Hill topped Henderson 8-5 as the Guard improved to 4-3 on the year.
Carson Richards belted a home run and a double and picked up three RBI to lead the Guard at the plate.
Cade Chesley doubled, Tanner French had a base hit and two RBI, with Grayson Murry pounding out a base hit and knocking in a run.
On the mound, Landon Mattox started for Brook Hill. He worked four innings and collected the win.
Mattox allowed two runs, one earned, off of four hits. He fanned five and walked three.
Jalin Moore did a nice job out of the bullpen. Moore threw the remaining three frames and gave up one run (earned) on two hits. He struck out four Lions along the way.
Brook Hill will host Van at 6 p.m. Thursday.
