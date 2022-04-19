Baseball: Brook Hill burns Chargers, 7-1, Murry pitches a 3-hitter

MESQUITE — The top-two teams in TAPPS Division II, District 2 squared off in Mesquite on Tuesday evening where Brook Hill had an easy time in putting away Dallas Christian, 7-1.
The win enabled the Guard (22-3, 7-0) to extend its lead over the second-place Chargers (13-11, 5-2) to two games.
Grayson Murry held Dallas Christian to just three hits in pitching a complete game for the Orange and Navy. He struck out seven and issued one free pass.
Brook Hill scored the first-six runs of the evening before the Chargers scored their lone run in the home half of the fourth frame.
Aidan Mason had two hits and two RBI for Brook Hill.
Murry belted a double and drove in two runs, while Andrew Sims had a base hit, an RBI and a stolen base.
Adding a hit and an RBI was Landon Mattox.
Brook Hill collected sevn hits in the contest.
The win was the Guard's ninth straight, while the Chargers have now lost three of their last four outings.
