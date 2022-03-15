Baseball: Brook Hill cools off Red Devils to move to 12-2

BULLARD - Brook Hill ran its record to 12-2 by defeating Huntington, 5-1, on Tuesday evening in Bullard.
Cade Chesley exhibited control over his pitches and was able to keep the Red Devil hitters guessing all night.
Chesley pitched six frames to pick up the win on the hump.
He gave up one run (unearned) off of four hits, struck out 1o and issued three free passes.
Landon Mattox came on to work the final inning and gave up one hit and fanned one.
Grayson Murry went 2-3 at the plate and drove in a run.
Aidan Mason and Dorian Reyes each churned out a base hit and drove in a run.
Finn Kaiyala ripped a double for Brook Hill and David Sims drove in one of the Guard runs.
Huntington, who committed four errors in the affair, fell to 5-9.
Brook Hill will host Arlington Pantego Christian at 7 p.m. on Friday. Pantego is 8-2 on the year.
