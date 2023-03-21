Baseball: Brook Hill crushes Prince of Peace, 24-0

BULLARD - Brook Hill moved to 3-0 in district play by logging a 24-0 whitewash over Carrollton Prince of Peace on Tuesday evening in Bullard.
Four Guard pitchers combined on the shutout, with lefty starter Cade Chesley earning the win. Chesley pitched two innings, and gave up two hits and struck out two Eagles.
Blake Whitten tossed one frame and fanned one, Jabin Moore pitched an inning and racked up two strike outs while Ben Braatz worked a segment and allowed one hit and rang up two Prince of Peace batters.
Dylan Malone jacked a home run for the winners while Ben Crutsinger tripled and drove in a run as a part of his 1-2 evening.
Other Brook Hill standouts with the bat included Lex Rich (2-2B), Samuel Williams (2-3, 2B, 4 RBI), Tommy Hillard (2B, 2 RBI) and Braatz (1B, 2 RBI).
The Guard sent 12 runners across the dish in the second inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.