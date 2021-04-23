Baseball: Brook Hill defeats Chargers in 10 to earn district championship

ROYSE CITY — Brook Hill parlayed timely hitting with rock-solid pitching to defeat Dallas Christian, 5-1, in 10 innings on Thursday evening and capture the TAPPS 5A-District 2 championship.
Head coach Jerry Courtney's gang finished the regular season with a 17-5 overall record and were 7-1 in conference play.
The Guard have won 11 of its last 12 outings.
Thursday's affair was tied, 1-1, after seven complete, forcing extra innings.
The Guard were able to break through in the top of the 10th inning to claim victory.
Grayson Murry got aboard after being plunked by a pitch to lead off the frame for the Guard.
With two outs, Aidan Mason hit an infield single that advanced Murry into scoring position. Murry went on to plate what turned out to be the winning run for Brook Hill when he was able to make it home following a single off of the bat of Finn Kalyala.
The Guard added three more runs in the inning before things settled down for the Chargers (13-7, 5-3).
Jabin Moore came in out of the bullpen to nab the win on the hill for the Guard.
Moore pitched three innings and didn't allow a hit or walk and fanned six.
Landon Mattox, the Guard starter, had a strong outing by allowing one run (earned) off of four hits in seven innings of work. He stuck out five and walked three.
Murry (2B, 1B, RBI), Kalyala (2-4, RBI) and Cade Chesley (1B, 2 RBI) led the Guard at the plate.
