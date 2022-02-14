Baseball: Brook Hill falls to Parish Episcopal, 7-3

DALLAS - Parish Episcopal topped Brook Hill, 7-3, on Saturday, the final day of the Prestonwood Christian Tournament.
The Guard are now 3-1.
Parish Episcopal built a 4-1 lead after one complete and held on the rest of the way.
Finn Kailaya and Cade Chesley singled, with Chesley driving in a run.
Parish Episcopal collected eight hits compared to the Guard's two.
Dylan Malone pitched two-thirds of an inning and was the losing pitcher for the Guard.
