Baseball: Brook Hill forges out 6-4 win over Whitehouse

BULLARD — Brook Hill plated four men in the bottom of the first inning and defeated Whitehouse, 6-4, on Friday in the Brook Hill Tournament.
The Guard (6-3) had nine hits to Whitehouse's seven.
Carson Richards and Dylan Malone had three hits each for the Guard.
Grayson Murry had Brook Hill's only extra base hit — a double —. He also knocked in two runners.
In the pitching department for Brook Hill, Cade Chesley toiled five innings and gave up three runs (two earned) off of six hits. He struck out four and walked one.
Andrew Sims worked the final inning and gave up an unearned run on one hit. Sims fanned one Wildcat.
Chesley collected the win and Sims the save.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.