Baseball: Brook Hill hangs on to down Brownsboro, 6-5

BULLARD — Brook Hill outlasted Brownsboro, 6-5, on Tuesday evening in Bullard as the Guard moved to 7-4.
Brook Hill owned a 6-1 lead after five innings, but the Bears (5-9) rallied in the top of the seventh to close the gap by scoring four runs.
Grayson Murry picked up the win on the hill for Brook Hill. Murry pitched four innings and didn't allow any runs on four hits. He struck out seven and walked one.
Murry helped his own cause by going 2-3 at the plate with a double.
Landon Mattox stroked a single and drove in two runs, with Dylan Malone and Jaylon Warren knocking in two runs and one run, respectively.
Singles by Cade Chesley and Colton Carson accounted for the Guard's remaining hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.