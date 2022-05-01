CANTON - Andrew Sims came in to score what turned out to be the winning run on a wild pitch in a five-run fourth inning to spark Brook Hill to an 11-10 win over Canton in a warm-up game that was played in Canton on Saturday.
Sims had reached base on a fielder's choice earlier in the inning.
Dorian Reyes, the fourth of six pitchers used by Brook Hill, earned the win on the mound for the Guard.
Cade Chesley pitched the seventh for the Guard and picked up a save.
Grayson Murry ripped two home runs and a double to pace the Guard at the plate. Murry collected six RBI in the game.
Finn Kaiyala had a pair of hits, Reyes added a single and Landon Mattox drove in a run for the Guard.
Canton had nine hits in the game compared to brook Hill's six.
