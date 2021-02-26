Baseball: Brook Hill improves to 3-1 with win over Gilmer

BULLARD — Brook Hill made the most of its four hits to get past Gilmer, 6-4, in the Grand Saline-Rains Tournament on Friday morning.
The Guard (3-1) will conclude play in the event at 11:15 a.m. Saturday by taking on White Oak.
Carson Richards went 2-2 and drove in a run for the Guard.
Landon Mattox and Cade Chesley each stroked a double and drove in a run, with Jaylon Warren driving in one run.
Mattox and David Sims combined for a six-hit win on the mound.
Mattox worked four innings and gave up two runs, one of which was earned, on three hits while fanning five and issuing one base on balls.
Sims finished up and allowed just one hit and one run (earned) on three hits.
