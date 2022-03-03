Baseball: Brook Hill jumps on Jefferson in EF Tournament

ELSIAN FIELDS — Brook Hill plated 11 men in the third inning in cruising to a 16-1 win over Jefferson in the Elysian Fields Tournament on Thursday.
The Guard improved to 10-2 with the victory.
Jabin Moore went 2-3 at the plate and drove in a pair of runs while Ben Crutsinger and Cade Chesley each ripped a doubles and drove in a run.
Andrew Sims singled and picked up three RBI for the Guard.
Aiden Mason, David Sims, Dylan Malone and Finn Kalyala each stroked a base hit and drove in a run.
Landon Mattox pitched three innings and was the winning pitcher. He gave up one run (earned) on three hits and struck out four Bulldogs.
Jefferson scored its lone run in the top of the first inning.
