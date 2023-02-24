BASEBALL: Brook Hill moves to 7-2 after win over Roughnecks

BULLARD - Brook Hill rallied in the bottom of the fourth inning to overtake White Oak, 4-2, on Friday in the Brook Hill Tournament.
he Guard (7-2) trailed 2-1 going into the fourth segment. A two-run single by Lex Rich gave the Guard the lead as Brook Hill scored three runs in the decisive frame.
Dylan Malone, Andrew Sims and Jabin Moore had a base hit apiece for the winners.
Earning the win on the mound was Ashton Alexander, who pitched a complete game (5 innings.) and gave up one earned run on six hits. He struck out a pair and walked one.
