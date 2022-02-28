Baseball: Brook Hill now 8-2 after pair of wins in own tourney

BULLARD — Brook Hill logged a pair of 8-0 wins — over Eustace and Gladewater on Friday in the Brook Hill Tournament to move to 8-2 on the year.
The Guard are scheduled to travel to North Richland Hills on Tuesday evening to take on Fort Worth Christian at 5 p.m.
Brook Hill 8, Eustace 0 — Landon Mattox and Grayson Murry combined to toss a 1-hitter, with each tossing three frames.
Mattox closed the game out and notched the pitching win. He gave up one hit, and struck out two.
Murry didn't allow a hit, struck out one and walked one.
Cade Chesley stroked three singles and had two runs batted in for the Guard.
Dylan Malone smacked two hits and drove in two runs, with David Sims also getting a base hit.
Brook Hill 8, Gladewater 0 — Chesley gave the Guard another quality outing on the hill. He pitched a complete game (5 innings) shutout and allowed three hits while fanning six and walking three.
Mattox and Sims had base knocks for Brook Hill and each collected an RBI.
Jabin Moore laced a double for Brook Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.