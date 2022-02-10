Baseball: Brook Hill opens its season with 5-0 win over Liberty Christian

DALLAS - Brook Hill took the wraps off of the new baseball season and blanked Argyle Liberty Christian, 5-0, on opening day play in the Dallas-Prestonwood Christian Tournament.
Lefty Landon Mattox pitched 4.2 innings and held Liberty Christian to no runs on three hits. He struck out seven batters in collecting the win on the hill.
Cade Chesley jacked a solo home run.
Meanwhile, Finn Kaiyala singled and drove in a run and David Sims stroked a sacrifice fly that scored a run in a three-run second inning for the Guard.
The Guard will take on host Prestonwood Christian on Friday and test Grapevine Faith and Dallas parish Episcopal on Saturday.
