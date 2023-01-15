Baseball: Brook Hill ranked No. 3 in state in Diamond Pro/THSB preseason poll

The Brook Hill Guard are ranked No. 3 in the state in the Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball preseason poll for small private schools.
Brook Hill finished 27-4 last year and was the state runner up.
The Guard drop back one classification this year due to realignment.
Bay Area Christian and Lake Country Christian are the two schools ranked ahead of the Guard, who are coached by Jerry Courtney.
Lubbock Trinity Christian is ranked No. 4, followed by Temple Christian.
