Baseball: Brook Hill rips Centerville 11-1 in warm-up tilt; playoffs open on Monday

BULLARD - Brook Hill had no trouble in shutting down Centerville 11-1 (4.5 innings, run rule) on Saturday afternoon in Bullard.
Andrew Sims and Blake Whitten combi ed on a two-hitter for the Guard as Brook Hill earned its 20th win of the season against seven losses.
Sims pitched 1.1 innings and gave up the Tigers' run. He walked three and didn't strike out anyone.
Whitten worked 2.2 scoreless frames and gave up one hit while fanning three Centerville (14-6) hitters.
Lex Rich (2-3, 2B, 3 RBI) and Cade Chesley (2-4, 2b, 2 RBI) led Brook Hill at trhe plate.
Dallas Clements and Jabin Moore added a double and three RBI apiece.
Brook Hill will open the playoffs at 6 p.m. on Monday by playing Pantego Christian (17-4-1) at the Texas Star.
