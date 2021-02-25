Baseball: Brook Hill run rules Athens, Richards goes 3-3

BULLARD — Brook Hill opened play in the Grand Saline-Rains Tournament on Thursday morning by mowing down Athens, 12-2.
The contest was played on the Guard's home field (artificial surface) in Bullard.
Colten Richards went 3-3 at the plate, which included a triple. He also drove in two runs.
Other players of impact for the Guard (2-0) were Cade Chesley (triple, three RBI), along with Luke Morris and Landon Mattox, who each had a base hit and drove in a run.
Andrew Sims drew the start on the mound and worked two frames, allowing one run (earned) on one hit. He struck out one Hornet and was the winning pitcher.
Brook Hill plated nine men in the bottom of the second to go in front 12-0.
