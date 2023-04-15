Baseball: Brook Hill sails past Dallas Covenant 17-0 in district play

DALLAS - Brook Hill logged a 17-0 road win over Dallas Covenant on Friday afternoon in the Metroplex.
The game was called after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Andrew Sims and Ben Braatz combined on a 1-hitter for Brook Hill.
Sims tossed three innings and gave up the Knights' lone hit. He struck out four and walked two.
Braatz was equally effective on the hill. In two frames of work he walked two and fanned two.
Dylan Malone led Brook Hill at the plate by going 2-2, with a double and four RBI.
Cade Chesley doubled and drove in two runs for the Guard while Andrew Sims and Ben Crutsinger each doubled and drove in a run for the Guard.
Braatz singled and picked up two RBI while Samuel Williams punched out a single and knocked in a run for Brook Hill.
Brook Hill is scheduled to host Brownsboro at 2 p.m. on Saturday in a non-conference match-up.
