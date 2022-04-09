Baseball: Brook Hill stops Rusk, 7-2, Reyes goes 4-4

RUSK - Dorian Reyes went 4-4, which was highlighted by a home run, his third of the week, and a double, as Brook Hill claimed a 7-2 non-district decision over Rusk on Saturday afternoon at Eagle Park.
Reyes accounted for four RBI for head coach Jerry Courtney's Guard.
The Eagles got on the board first by taking an early 1-0 lead. Brook Hill erupted in the top of the third for five runs and didn't look back.
Aidan Mason had a couple of hits for the Guard and Andrew Sims doubled and drove in two runs for the Guard.
Brook Hill had 12 hits in the game to the Eagles' six.
Leading Rusk at the plate was Peighton Vargas (2B, 1B, RBI), Heston Kelly (2B, 1B) and Mason Trowbridge (2B, RBI).
Garnering the win on the mound was Brook Hill's Ashton Alexander. Alexander worked five innings and gave up two runs, both earned, off of six hits. He struck out two and walked two.
Landon Mattox and Mason pitch one spotless inning of relief apiece for the winners. Mason fanned two and Mattox one.
