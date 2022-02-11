Baseball: Brook Hill wins a slugfest over Prestonwood Christian

A Finn Kalyala sacrifice fly in the top of the second inning brought what turned out to be the winning run around to score as Brook Hill edged Prestonwood Christian, 7-6, in the Prestonwood Christian Tournament on Friday night in the Metroplex.
The two teams combined for 17 hits, with the Guard (2-0) hammering out nine hits.
Brook Hill led 7-1 after 2.5 innings, but Prestonwood came back and scored five times in the bottom of the third.
Dylan Malone went 3-3 and drove in a run for the Guard and Landon Mattox went 2-3 at the plate.
Kalyala also stroked a double in the game.
Cade Chesley notched the win on the mound for the Guard. He worked 2.2 frames and gave up three earned runs while walk,ing two and striking out a pair.
Earning the save was Aidan Mason, who worked 2.1 innings and gave up no runs on two hits and fanned one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.