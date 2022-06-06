Baseball: Bullard-ex Smith gets the start for Hogs in Stillwater Regional

STILLWATER - Arkansas and Oklahoma State will play a rubber game at 6 p.m. Monday in the Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium to determine who moves on and closes up shop for the season.
The Razorbacks outscored the Cowboys 20-12 on Saturday.
In that game Hagan Smith, a true freshman out of Bullard High School, got the start on the mound and ran into some control problems. He pitched 1.1 innings and allowed two runs, both earned, off of one hit. Smith walked four and struck out one in the 46-pitch outing.
Oklahoma State (40-21) bounced back on Sunday to get past the Hogs (40-18), 14-10, in 10 innings as the two teams combined for 23 hits.
