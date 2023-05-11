Baseball: Bullard nips Vidor 3-2 in Game 1 of Area series

LUFKIN - Bullard came away with a 3-2 victory over Vidor in Game 1 of a Class 4A, Area series that was played at the Lufkin High School baseball Complex on Thursday night.
The Panthers and the Pirates will go at again in Game 2, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Lufkin.
Bullard (24-8) is the District 18-4A runner-up.
The Bullard-Vidor series winner will play either Carthage or Huffman-Hargrave in the regional quarterfinal round next week.
