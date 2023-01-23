Baseball: Bullard ranked No. 7 in pre-season poll

BULLARD - The Bullard Baseball Panthers are ranked No. 7 in Class 4A in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A pre-season poll.
The top three teams in Class 4A are Sinton, Celina and Randall.
The Panthers' first scrimmage is slated for noon on Feb. 4 when Bullard visits Brownsboro.
At 12:30 p.m. on on Feb. 11 the Panthers will host New Diana.
Bullard, who is coached by Robert Ellis, will open the regular season at 6:30 p.m. on Feb.24 by traveling to Mount Pleasant.
