Baseball: Carthage hands Bullard a 7-5 loss in regional QF series opener

TYLER - Carthage outscored Bullard 7-5 in Game 1 of a Class 4A, Region III Quarterfinal series opener Thursday night.
The game was played at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
Game 2 is slated to get under way at 7 p.m. Friday at Jim Reeves Field in Carthage.
If a third game is needed, it will start at 3 p.m. Saturday at Panther Field in Lufkin.
The Bullard-Carthage series winner will face China Spring in the regional semi-final round of the playoffs. China Spring topped Gatesville 6-3 Thursday in a one game affair.
