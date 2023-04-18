Baseball: Chargers prevail over Guard in pitcher's duel

BULLARD - Brook Hill's Cade Chesley and Dallas Christian's Aidan Hoffman lock horns in an old fashioned pitcher's duel on Monday Night in Bullard.
Hoffman pitched a two-hitter and struck out 14 to guide the Chargers to a 3-1 win over Brook Hill in a Division 3, District 2 fray.
Chesley lasted 6.1 innings and allowed just one earned run off of five hits. He fanned six and walked three.
Ben Braatz closed out the contest by not allowing a hit and striking out one.
Brook Hill's Dylan Malone had a base hit and drove in the Guard's lone run of the evening.
Andrew Sims accounted for the Guard's remaining hit.
Oddly enough, all of the runs were scored in the fourth inning.
Brook Hill (19-6, 9-2) will trave to Dallas Christian (11-12, 8-3) for a 4:30 p.m. game on Thursday, which will wrap up the regular season for the Guard.
