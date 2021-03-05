Baseball: Cheney tosses 2-hitter in Troup's latest win

FRANKSTON — Max Cheney mowed down the Pollok Central Wildcats by throwing a complete game two hitter early Friday morning and Troup defeated Central, 3-1, in pool play of the Frankston Tournament.

Cheney gave up two hits and one run (unearned) while striking out eight and walking two.

Troup improved to 5-3 with the victory.

Leading the Tigers at the dish was Dylan Meyer, who went 2-2 with a double and a RBI.

A Brayden Vess single was the Tigers' remaining hit.

Five Tigers reached base via walks.

