Baseball: Chesley guides Brook Hill to 8-4 win in opener

BULLARD — Cade Chesley picked up the win on the mound and stroked a double to help guide Brook Hill to an 8-4 victory over Elysian Fields on Tuesday in Bullard.
Brook Hill scored two runs in the second and third innings and led from start to finish.
Leading the Guard at the plate was Landon Mattox, Luke Moore and Chesley, who each pounded out two hits.
Carson Richards laced a triple and drove in two of the Guard runs.
Chesley got the start on the hill and worked three innings, allowing three hits, one run (earned) while striking out four and walking one.
Brook Hill will host Athens at 9 a.m. Thursday and Central Heights at 1:30 p.m.
