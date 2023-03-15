BULLARD - Cade Chesley held Dallas Shelton School to two runs, both earned, over six innings and Brook Hill was able to open conference play on a positive note by topping Dallas Shelton School 9-2 on Wednesday afternoon in Bullard.
Brook Hill now stands 11-3, 1-0 while the Chargers slipped to 10-6-2, 2-1.
The Guard and the Chargers will meet again on Saturday afternoon in Dallas.
Brook Hill was able to take advantage of Shelton's starter, Noah O'Conner who struggled with his control in the first inning. O'Conner issued five walks in the frame.
Samuel Williams, batting from the left side, accounted for the big blow. He stroked a two-out double over the left fielder's head, which brought three Brook Hill men in to score.
Dylan Malone also doubled and drove in a run as a part of a 2-4 afternoon.
O'Conner lasted just two-thirds of an inning and was then taken out for righty Levi Guinn.
Other offensive leaders for Brook Hill included Dylan Malone (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI)Malone (2-4, 2 RBI) and Andrew Sims (RBI).
Ben Braatz hurled the final inning for the Guard. He didn't allow a run, gave up one single and walked one Charger.
