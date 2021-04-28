Baseball: Cirkel 5-hitter goes for naught as Eagles lose to Jasper, 3-0

RUSK — The District 17-4A is, literally, coming down to the wire after Jasper came into Rusk Tuesday night and handed the Eagles a 3-0 loss.
The Eagles (19-6, 7-2) are a game in front of Jasper and Hudson, with one regular season game left on the docket — the Eagles travel to Jasper on Friday.
A Rusk win on Friday would give the Eagles the district championship. If Jasper wins, and if Hudson defeats Palestine, Rusk, Jasper and Hudson would all end up 7-3 in conference play.
The Eagles collected six hits to Jasper's five (all singles), but left seven men stranded on base compared to the Bulldogs leaving four aboard.
Rusk's Mason Cirkel pitched well enough to win — he allowed only one earned run, struck out four and walked one in going the distance on the hump.
Will Dixon clubbed a double and a single and Lane Gilchrest pounded a double for the Eagles.
Adding base hits for Rusk was Tarrant Sunday, J.D. Thompson and Bryce Leonard.
After producing a 10-game winning streak, Rusk has now lost two of its last three games and has scored only one run in that span.
