Baseball: Clements, Chesley spark Guard to win on final day of Prestonwood tourney

PLANO - Cade Chesley and Dallas Clements had two hits each to help guide Brook Hill to a 7-2 victory over THESA Riders on Saturday, the fianl day of the Plano Prestonwood Tournament.
Clements, the Guard (2-1) catcher, went 2-3 while Chesley had two hits in four official trips to the plate. Chesley also drove in three runs. Both Clements and Chesley stroked doubles.
Dylan Sims also doubled for Brook Hill.
Lex Rich and Samuel Williams each accounted for a base hit and a run batted in for the Guard.
Earning the win on the hill for the Guard was Ashton Alexander, who tossed five innings and gave up two runs on three hits. Alexander fanned three Riders.\
Jabin Moore pitched two effective innings of relief for the winners.
Brook Hill led 3-2 after five innings befoer plating four men in the top of the sixth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.